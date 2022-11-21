Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Cincinnati Bengals Past Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals' offense scored early and often, as Cincinnati went into Pittsburgh and pulled out a much-needed 37-30 win over the Steelers.

The Bengals entered Sunday's game with an 0-3 record in the AFC North. Not only did they get revenge against a division rival that they lost to in Week 1, but they kept pace in the playoff race.

The Bengals improve to 6-4 on the season. Here are some postgame observations:

Burrow Bounces Back

Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and fumbled in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Steelers. He rebounded in a big way on Sunday.

Burrow completed 24-of-39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two interceptions, but they were both deflected/caught at the line of scrimmage and neither were his fault.

Overall, Burrow led the Bengals up-and-down the field throughout the game against a tough defense. Cincinnati went on an 8-play, 93-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Burrow found Samaje Perine for a six-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 34-23 lead.

Three-Rine

Perine finished with four receptions for 52 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on Sunday. He also had 30 rushing yards.

It was a stellar effort by the veteran, who clearly has a good rapport with Burrow.

Big Third Quarter

The Bengals trailed 20-17 at halftime. They outscored the Steelers 10-3 in the third quarter. Cincinnati's defense forced four three-and-outs, which included holding Pittsburgh to a field goal after T.J. Watt intercepted a Burrow pass that put the Steelers in the red zone.

Lou's Crew Bounces Back

The Bengals' defense struggled in the first half, but they held Pittsburgh to just 10 second half points, which included a garbage time touchdown.

It was a great effort by them, especially after giving up two long touchdowns to the Steelers in the first half.

Tee Time

Tee Higgins had his biggest game of the season, finishing with nine receptions for 148 yards. He made multiple big catches, including a deep fade that helped the Bengals take the lead for good in the third quarter.

Money Mac

Evan McPherson might've been struggling coming into Sunday's game, but he was great against the Steelers.

He made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder late in the third quarter that gave Cincinnati a 27-23 lead.

Considering the field conditions and the windy, cold weather at Acrisure Stadium, McPherson's 54-yarder was easily one of, if not the most impressive field goal of his career.

Fast Start

The Bengals scored on three of their first four possessions of the game. They led 3-0 early and took a 10-3 lead into the second quarter. The Steelers tied the game at 10, but it didn't last long.

Burrow led the Bengals on a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown to Samaje Perine.

Burrow completed 12-of-14 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns on the Bengals' first four possessions.

Key Injury

Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered a concussion in the second quarter. He had 62 yards from scrimmage before exiting.

Up Next

The Bengals head to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 pm. ET.

