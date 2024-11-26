Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow's December/January Stats Are as Elite as They Get
CINCINNATI – The calendar will flip to December on Sunday, just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals to begin a crucial six-game stretch that will decide whether they are in the mix for the playoffs or a top 10 draft pick – or somewhere between.
While September, October and November may say otherwise, Decembers past suggest a playoff push cannot be dismissed.
The Bengals are 12-5 in December/January regular-season games since 2021. That includes the loss in Week 18 of 2021 when they were resting their starts (it also includes the win in Week 18 last year when the Cleveland Browns were resting theirs).
That .706 winning percentage in December/January is tied for the sixth best in the league during that span.
Here are the top 10:
“This is December football,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “This is where it means something. Regardless what our record is right now, you need to play your best football in December.
“And now, more than ever, we're going to need that from our guys,” he continued. “And they understand that. They subscribe to it. And we just keep more moving forward from here.”
As is the case with most things concerning the Bengals, Joe Burrow has been at the heart of the success, albeit with a limited sample size.
He didn’t play in December as a rookie due to a November ACL injury.
And he didn’t play in December last year due to the November wrist injury.
In 10 career December/January starts, Burrow is 8-2 with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He’s averaged 309 passing yards per game while completing 70.4 percent of his passes for a 109.3 rating.
Burrow’s .800 winning percentage in December/January is fourth best since the 1970 merger, trailing only Brock Purdy (9-1, .900), Lamar Jackson (18-3, .857) and Roger Staubach (.850) among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.
A win Sunday against the Steelers would move him into at least third on the list, past Staubach.
Burrow’s passer rating of 109.3 is second best since 1970, trailing only Purdy (113.2).
And his 309.1-yard average not only ranks first, but it is well ahead of runner-up Drew Brees (275.7).
His 70.4 completion percentage also ranks first, and his 4:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is third behind Jackson (5.6:1, 39-7) and Aaron Rodgers (4.3:1, 125-29).
And Burrow's 8.2 yards per attempt are tied with Hall of Famer Dan Fouts for fourth best on the list, trailing only Brock Purdy (9.1), Jimmy Garoppolo (8.7) and Roger Staubach (8.5).
