Cincinnati Bengals Take TCU Cornerback Josh Newton in the Fifth Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected cornerback Josh Newton in the fifth round (149th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cincinnati added two defensive tackles on Friday. They come back with a corner on Saturday.
Newton, 23, is 5-10, 192 pounds. He had 152 tackles, 40 passes defensed and seven interceptions in 61 career games for the Horned Frogs.
The Bengals liked his versatility, his ball skills and tackling ability.
Newton joins a cornerback room that includes Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton and DJ Turner II.
