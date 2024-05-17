Will Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Make Full Recovery? NFL Doctor Weighs In on Wrist Injury
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow's future following his season-ending wrist injury in November.
The 27-year-old started throwing earlier this offseason, but he's the only quarterback to suffer this particular wrist injury.
"I definitely was kind of flying blind during throughout the beginning of the rehab process, because I hadn't found any quarterbacks that had had this before," Burrow said last week. "The guys that I have talked to have been offensive linemen and defensive linemen, linebackers that didn't have to have that wrist mobility and the little intricacies of the wrist movement like I do. Nick (Cosgray) and Matt (Summers) have really done a good job of making sure I get that motion back, and our rehab has been lights out, so I've been excited about that. I'm excited about where I'm at."
Will Burrow be 100% by the time the season starts? Will this injury impact his play?
Dr. David Chao weighed in on Burrow's recovery and explained why he thinks the Bengals' star will be 100% when Cincinnati hosts New England on Sept. 8 in the regular season opener.
"We expect Joe Burrow to be fine this season, despite a never before seen wrist injury on an NFL quarterback" Chao said. "It was handled well, fixed acutely. Expect him to have a reasonable offseason program and be ready for training camp and be 100% for the season."
Watch Chao's entire breakdown in the video below, which offers detail about range of motion, Burrow's surgery and why Bengals fans should expect to see a full recovery:
