Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Within Reach of Hall of Famers With a Few More TDs
CINCINNATI – While Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is tracking toward a possible Triple Crown, quarterback Joe Burrow has a triple milestone of his own within reach.
Burrow has thrown at least three touchdown passes in 20 games since entering the league in 2020.
With another three-TD performance this season, Burrow would tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the third most games with at least three touchdown passes in the first five seasons of a career.
Burrow currently is tied with Josh Allen for the fifth most.
But tying, and possibly surpassing, Warner is as high as he can go on the list.
Hall of Famer Dan Marino is unreachable with 33 three-touchdown games, while Patrick Mahomes is second with 28.
One record currently held by a Hall of Famer is attainable for Burrow.
Among players who entered the league after 1990, Peyton Manning has the most touchdown passes of 40+ yards through the first five years of a career with 28.
Burrow has 26.
That has him tied for second on the list with Mahomes. Warner is fourth with 22.
Burrow has 121 career touchdown passes in his 62 games.
If he throws at least four more in his next four games, he will be the third fastest to reach 125 TD passes in NFL history.
Mahomes did it in 50 games, while it took Marino 54.
Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers each did it in 67.
Burrow won’t play his 67th game until at least Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI