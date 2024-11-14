Stat of the Jay: Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Stand Between Chargers' Streak and History
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are playing at All-Pro levels, but the humming Cincinnati Bengals offense will face its biggest challenge Sunday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In his first season as head coach, Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Chargers into the best defense in the league.
Not only do the Chargers lead the league in scoring defense, but they are also riding an impressive streak that, if it continues Sunday against the Bengals, will be the longest in the league in three decades.
The Los Angeles defense has not allowed a team to score more than 20 points in all nine games this year.
Going back to the end of 2023, the streak stands at 11 games.
The next longest active streak of not allowing more than 20 points?
Two (by the Cardinals, Vikings and Patriots).
If the Chargers can hold the Bengals to 20 points or fewer Sunday night, they would own a 12-game streak that would be tied for the 11th longest since the 1970 merger.
And it would be the longest in the league since the 1994-95 Browns went 12 games in a row.
It also would make the Chargers the first team since the 1990 Giants to hold their opponents to 20 points or fewer in the first 10 games of a season.
Whichever parameter you choose, it’s an elite run, especially when you consider Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter are in their first season with the team.
If you’re wondering about the longest steak of not allowing more than 20 in Bengals history, it’s eight.
It first was set in 1970-71 and later matched in 2012.
