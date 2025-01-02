Stat of the Jay: How Many Times Have the Bengals Had Two Players With 10+ TD Catches in a Season?
CINCINNATI – When Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught his third touchdown pass Saturday night against the Denver Broncos, he extended his career-high season total to 10.
But he also made some franchise history.
With teammate Ja’Marr Chase already at 16 touchdown receptions, this year’s team is just the third in franchise history to have multiple players with double-digit touchdown receptions.
The most recent occurrence was in 2015, when Tyler Eifert had 13 and A.J. Green caught 10.
Green’s 10th came in the third quarter of the season finale, and his ninth came the week before.
The first time it happened in franchise history was 2013, when Green again was part of the equation with 11, while Marvin Jones added 10.
Green only had eight with two games to go, but he caught two in Week 16 and added another in the season finale.
Jones also scored in the season finale for his 10th of the year.
No other team has accomplished it this season, and there have only been nine more instances in the last decade:
2023 Detroit Lions – Amon-Ra St. Brown (10), Sam LaPorta (10)
2021 Minnesota Vikings – Justin Jefferson (10), Adam Thielen (10)
2020 Green Bay Packers – Davante Adams (18), Robert Tonyan (11)
2020 Kansas City Chiefs – Tyreek Hill (15), Travis Kelce (11)
2020 Seattle Seahawks – DK Metcalf (10), Tyler Lockett (10)
2018 Kansas City Chiefs – Tyreek Hill (12), Travis Kelce (10)
2016 Green Bay Packers – Jordy Nelson (14), Davante Adams (12)
2015 New York Jets – Brandon Marshall (14), Eric Decker (12)
2015 Jacksonville Jaguars – Allen Robinson (14), Allen Hurns (10)
