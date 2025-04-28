Stat of the Jay: What is Bengals Record For Most Rookie Draft Picks Starting in Week 1?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals only had picks in this year’s draft, but there is a path for at least half of them to be in the starting lineup on Week 1.
Demetrius Knight Jr. feels like a plug-and-play starter next to Logan Wilson at linebacker, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher made it clear the plan is for third-round pick Dylan Fairchild to win the starting job at left guard.
If the Bengals put three linebackers on the field for the first play in Week 1, fourth-round pick Barrett Carter could be in the lineup.
And then there’s first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who right now slots behind Trey Hendrickson and Myles Murphy but will have a chance to win the job or be in the Week 1 starting lineup if the Bengals start with five down linemen.
How often has the team had three rookie draft picks start in Week 1?
Not very.
It’s only happened three times since at least the 1970 merger.
The most recent instance was 2011, with wide receiver A.J. Green (first round), quarterback Andy Dalton (second) and guard Clint Boling (fourth).
The other instances featured four rookie draft picks in the Week 1 lineup.
In 1993, it was defensive end John Copeland (first round), tight end Tony McGee (second), guard Tom Scott (sixth) and safety Lance Gunn (seventh).
The first occurrence was way back in 1970. That quartet included defensive tackle Mike Reid (first), defensive end Ron Carpenter (second), safety Sandy Durko and cornerback Lemar Parrish (seventh).
What about the other side of the equation?
How many times have none of the draft picks found their way into the Week 1 starting lineup?
It’s only happened 14 times in the last 55 seasons, but two of those instances were 2023 and 2024.
If none of this year’s class starts in Week 1, it will be the second time in franchise history it’s happened three years in a row.
The other seasons in which no draft picks were in the Week1 lineup:
2017
2016
2015
2001
2000
1995
1992
1989
1988
1984
1982
1975