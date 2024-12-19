Stat of the Jay: Where Were You the Last Time the Browns Didn't Sack a Bengals QB In a Game?
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been sacked at least once in 49 consecutive games, including the postseason, before the Carolina Panthers failed to get to him in Week 4.
Since that 34-24 win against the Panthers, a new streak began and stands at 10 heading into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
But the Browns have their own sack streak against the Bengals that predates Burrow by several years.
Cleveland has registered at least one sack in 21 consecutive games against the Bengals, including a three-sack performance earlier this season in a 21-14 Cincinnati win.
There have been a total of 45 sacks during streak against seven different Cincinnati passers.
Burrow 23
Andy Dalton 21
Brandon Allen 4
Jeff Driskel 4
Jake Brown 2
AJ McCarron 1
Ja’Marr Chase 1
The 21-game streak is the second longest against Cincinnati since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had 22 in a row from 1995-2006.
The last time the Browns didn't register a sack against the Bengals was Nov. 17, 2013 in a 41-20 Cincinnati win at home.
But while the Browns have that streak to celebrate against the Bengals, they also have one they would like to see end Sunday.
Cleveland has allowed at least one sack in 43 consecutive games. That’s the longest active streak in the league and the 18th longest since 1982.
Despite Trey Hendrickson leading the league in sacks with 12.5, the Bengals rank 31st in the category with just 25, two ahead of the Atlanta Falcons.
So if the Browns can keep Hendrickson away from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they will have a good chance to end their 43-game streak.
