Bills draft pick Landon Jackson's elite highlights show why he was major steal

The Buffalo Bills snag a bonafide stud in the 2nd Round of the NFL draft. His highlights show an elite physical talent with huge upside.

Brian Letscher

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sack.
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sack. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed two specific needs with their first two picks and continued that strategy by stealing Arkansas EDGE rusher Landon Jackson with the No. 72 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Bills extended Greg Rousseau and brought in ex-Charger Joey Bosa but there was still a definite hole at EDGE. At 6'6", 265 pounds with 13 sacks in the last two seasons, the First-Team All-SEC Jackson more than fills the need.

Take a look at some of the highlights that caught the attention of Beane and the Bills.

Jackson scored extremely high on measurables at the NFL combine, running a 4.65 40-yard dash and popping a stunning 40.5" vertical, numbers that ranked him 2nd at his position on the Next Gen Stats 'Athleticism' score.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills receive telling grade on Joey Bosa dart-throw deal

The Bills take a lot of pride in developing their draft picks and Jackson could very well be another example of watching a player who Beane drafted turn into a player that the Bills extend.

