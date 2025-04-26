Bills Central

Bills draft Arkansas DE at No. 72 overall: Intel on NFL Combine star Landon Jackson

The Buffalo Bills have made three picks thus far at the NFL Draft, and all three have been defensive players, including an All-SEC edge rusher

Ralph Ventre

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills filled another perceived need on Friday at the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

After acquiring the No. 72 overall selection from the Chicago Bears, the Bills used it on Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson. It can be viewed as a good value for Buffalo as NFL Media's Eric Edholm mocked Jackson to the Bills at No. 56 overall.

With Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa due to hit free agency after the 2025 season, Jackson gives Buffalo potential long-term stability opposite of Greg Rousseau.

Earlier on Friday, the Bills moved up to No. 41 overall and selected South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders. With Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston being Buffalo's Round 1 choice at No. 30 overall, general manager Brandon Beane and Co. have used their first three selections to strengthen the defense.

Three-Year SEC Starter

After making five appearances for LSU in 2021, Jackson transferred to Arkansas where he went on to become a two-time All-Southeastern Conference honors (2023, 2024). He totaled 31 starts (37 games) for the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-6 Jackson has accounted for 23.0 tackles-for-loss over his last 24 starts. He logged 6.5 sacks each of the past two years.

Constant Contact

Bills' brass reportedly met with Jackson formally at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

In addition, the prospect noted that he spoke to Buffalo on multiple occasions. “I feel like I’ve talked to the Bills eight times by now," said Jackson back in March.

Buffalo also attended Jackson's Pro Day and went to dinner with the true senior.

NFL Combine Stud

The tall, long, and sometimes awkward looking edge rusher tested exceptionally well compared to other prospects at his position. Jackson recorded the highest vertical jump (40.5") of all DE participants in Indianapolis. His 10-foot-9 broad jump was second only to first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

Jackson ran 4.68s in the 40-yard dash, which places him amongst the top half of EDGE prospects. It's a tad more impressive considering he weighs 264 pounds.

Landon Jackson (DL52)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

