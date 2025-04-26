Bills draft Arkansas DE at No. 72 overall: Intel on NFL Combine star Landon Jackson
The Buffalo Bills filled another perceived need on Friday at the NFL Draft in Green Bay.
After acquiring the No. 72 overall selection from the Chicago Bears, the Bills used it on Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson. It can be viewed as a good value for Buffalo as NFL Media's Eric Edholm mocked Jackson to the Bills at No. 56 overall.
With Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa due to hit free agency after the 2025 season, Jackson gives Buffalo potential long-term stability opposite of Greg Rousseau.
Earlier on Friday, the Bills moved up to No. 41 overall and selected South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders. With Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston being Buffalo's Round 1 choice at No. 30 overall, general manager Brandon Beane and Co. have used their first three selections to strengthen the defense.
Three-Year SEC Starter
After making five appearances for LSU in 2021, Jackson transferred to Arkansas where he went on to become a two-time All-Southeastern Conference honors (2023, 2024). He totaled 31 starts (37 games) for the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-6 Jackson has accounted for 23.0 tackles-for-loss over his last 24 starts. He logged 6.5 sacks each of the past two years.
Constant Contact
Bills' brass reportedly met with Jackson formally at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
In addition, the prospect noted that he spoke to Buffalo on multiple occasions. “I feel like I’ve talked to the Bills eight times by now," said Jackson back in March.
Buffalo also attended Jackson's Pro Day and went to dinner with the true senior.
NFL Combine Stud
The tall, long, and sometimes awkward looking edge rusher tested exceptionally well compared to other prospects at his position. Jackson recorded the highest vertical jump (40.5") of all DE participants in Indianapolis. His 10-foot-9 broad jump was second only to first-round pick Shemar Stewart.
Jackson ran 4.68s in the 40-yard dash, which places him amongst the top half of EDGE prospects. It's a tad more impressive considering he weighs 264 pounds.
