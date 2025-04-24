Buffalo-area All-American underdog talks 'chip on shoulder,' outstanding Bills' pro day
The NFL Draft always has a few heartwarming underdog stories.
The small-school players who never gave up, maybe, worked through injuries, and may get their long dreamed about opportunity to play on Sunday. University of Buffalo LB Shaun Dolac may be one of those players in 2025 and he's excited for the ride ahead.
Sitting down with the team's site, Dolac discussed the rise in his draft stock from undrafted free agent to potential 5th rounder, including his time at the Buffalo Bills' local pro day, "Overall, the whole experience was amazing...just to being the Bills' fieldhouse, see the facility and see what it takes to play in the National Football League."
Despite leading the nation in tackles with 168, 18.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and five pass breakups, Dolac wasn't invited to the NFL combine. At the Bills' pro day, however, he had an unofficial 40 yard time of 4.55, a vertical of 35.5", and 25 reps on the bench press, numbers that would have ranked him in the top seven among linebackers at the combine.
Dolac's draft day plans seem in line with the linebackers approach to the entire pre-draft rollercoaster, "My mom got a nice [rental house]...we're just going to hang out with a couple family friends...no stress. Whatever team decides to pick me they're going to get a blue-collar mentality and chip on my shoulder..."
Sounds like he'd fit in nicely with the Bills' organizational mentality. We'll find out soon enough if he'll have that opportunity.
Should Dolac need any motivation, he needs to look only at former UB linebacker Joe Andreessen, another local product, who made the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2024.
