Bills have 4th best odds to win Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2024-2025 postseason with the fourth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl.

It's playoff time in Buffalo as the Bills are less than a week away from their AFC wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos.

While the Bills will take a one-game-at-a-time approach, they are pursuing a Super Bowl appearance, which they haven't done since the '90s. The odds of how each team stacks up for a Super Bowl title have already been released.

The Athletic went through the 14 playoff teams with the highest odds of winning the Super Bowl, with the Bills landing fourth with a 10.6% chance. Buffalo is behind the Philadelphia Eagles at third, the Detroit Lions at second and the Kansas City Chiefs top the list with a 22.5% chance to win the Super Bowl.

At the beginning of the season, USA Today had the Bills further down in the odds to win the Super Bowl at seventh with +1,600. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers were ranked higher than Buffalo and they didn't qualify for the postseason.

Buffalo finished the season as the second seed in the AFC playoffs with a 13-4 record after clinching that spot over a week ago. The Bills rested many of their starters in Sunday's 23-16 loss against the New England Patriots.

Kansas City will continue to be the favorites for the Super Bowl as the Chiefs enjoy their bye week. The two teams playing in Buffalo on Sunday after are the only ones with wins against the Chiefs this season so there shouldn't be anyone sleeping on the Bills in the postseason.

