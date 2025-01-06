Bills’ wild-card playoff round opponent determined
The Buffalo Bills have their first-round opponent. They will face off against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
The Broncos bring in their rookie QB, Bo Nix to outduel Josh Allen. Denver is 12th in total DVOA while 18th on offense, and 4th on defense. Denver presents an excellent defense that played the Chiefs hard twice. They beat them 38-0 in Denver during week 18 to clinch their playoff spot.
The matchup may come down to the Denver defense limiting Allen and even trying to steal a few possessions. Denver has a losing record on the road (4-5) and Highmark Stadium presents a tough challenge for any opposing team, let alone a rookie QB.
The Biggest news for many in Buffalo will be the avoidance of the Cincinnati Bengals and MVP candidate Joe Burrow. The Bengals will miss the playoffs for the second straight season. Many pundits thought the Bengals would be a bad matchup for the Bills and the Chiefs.