Scouting the Enemies: Analysis of Bills' AFC East rivals' 2024 NFL Draft Classes
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, with teams around the league now sitting back and assessing how their selections will impact their teams in both the upcoming season and long-term future.
Not as important, but still significant, to a team as its own selections are those of its divisional rivals, as they’ll be playing these teams and their recently acquired players twice per year for the foreseeable future. The Buffalo Bills’ foes across the AFC East—the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets—all improved throughout the draft, adding players who may present a problem to the Bills both now and in the future.
Here’s our analysis of how Buffalo’s divisional opponents fared in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Related: Bills were 'in the mix' for Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with AFC East rival
Miami Dolphins
Round 1, Pick 21: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Round 2, Pick 55: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Round 4, Pick 120: RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Round 5, Pick 158: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Round 6, Pick 184: WR Malik Washington, Virginia
Round 6, Pick 198: S Patrick McMorris, California
Round 7, Pick 241: WR Tahj Washington
Miami likely made its first pick of the draft with Buffalo in the back of its mind, as Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson very much seems like a ‘contain Josh Allen’ selection. Robinson, a 6-foot-3 edge rusher who recorded a quarterback pressure on nearly 18% of his pass rushes over his past two seasons in State College, is an athletic standup rusher who is undoubtedly of great value at pick No. 21; that said, the fit seems a bit strange. The Dolphins already employ Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who, when healthy, project as one of the better edge-rushing duos in the league. Health is a legitimate concern, however, as both suffered significant leg injuries last season and could realistically miss time in the 2024 campaign. Regardless of his role as a rookie, Robinson projects to develop into a potentially game-changing pass rusher who could give Allen headaches as early as this season.
The Dolphins added Houston tackle Patrick Paul, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound athletic standout in the second round; with 2,642 snaps at left tackle recorded throughout the past three years with the Cougars, Paul perhaps projects as a long-term option at the position for Miami, and he’ll have the opportunity to learn behind five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead immediately. Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright, who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, is a natural fit in a Dolphins’ offense predicated on speed, but he appears to be stuck behind Raheem Mostert and 2023 third-round pick De’Von Achane on the depth chart.
Miami took swings on upside on day three, starting with Colorado State edge defender Mohamed Kamara. The situational pass-rusher is a bit undersized (6-foot-1, 249 pounds), but the powerful prospect has a collegiate resume (30.5 sacks) that’s worth taking a swing at on day three. Patrick McMorris is a developmental safety while Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, who are both solid athletes, project as slot receivers.
Final Analysis: Robinson provides the biggest immediate and long-term threat to the Bills, as he has game-breaking potential. Paul and Kamara are solid picks but likely present no immediate threat to Buffalo. Wright is a fun selection who could be difficult to contain, if he’s able to get on the field in year one.
Related: 3 realistic trade targets for Bills following 2024 NFL Draft
New England Patriots
Round 1, Pick 3: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Round 2, Pick 37: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
Round 3, Pick 68: OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State
Round 4, Pick 103: OG Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
Round 4, Pick 110: WR Javon Baker, UCF
Round 6, Pick 180: CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
Round 6, Pick 193: QB Joe Milton, Tennessee
Round 7, Pick 241: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
New England took its second ‘franchise quarterback’ in four drafts in this year’s first round, grabbing North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye with the third-overall selection. The former Tar Heel figures to be a much more advantageous selection than Mac Jones was in the 2021 NFL Draft; Maye’s traits are elite, his arm talent and ‘make something out of nothing’ ability being, at times, reminiscent of the likes of Josh Allen. That said, he’s a bit inconsistent and generally a bit raw; he likely shouldn’t start in a talent-deficient offense straight away.
New England did its best to add talent around Maye, selecting Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk at pick No. 37 after attempting (and failing) to move up for either South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette or Florida State pass-catcher Keon Coleman. Polk’s not a bad consolation prize; he has solid size (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) and elite go-up-and-get-it ability, attributes that should make him a trusted target of Maye immediately (should the quarterback start). Caedan Wallace played right tackle at Penn State due to the presence of first-round pick Olu Fashanu on the left side; it looks as though New England plans to move him to left tackle, where he could potentially start as early as this season.
Layden Robinson is a right guard who, at the very least, provides an insurance policy for sophomore Sidy Sow. UCF wide receiver Javon Baker is perhaps one of the better value picks of the draft; the well-rounded wide receiver can play both in the slot and on the boundary and could carve out a significant role in a Patriots’ receiving corps that’s still a bit devoid of talent. Marcellas Dial is a developmental cornerback while Joe Milton and Jaheim Bell are two bets on athleticism. Milton, despite his elite athletic profile and arm strength, is unrefined as a passer, and Bell, despite performing well at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, perhaps projects as a gadget player as opposed to a traditional tight end.
Final Analysis: This is very much a changing-of-the-guard draft for the Patriots, who moved on from Bill Belichick in the offseason. It could provide a foundation for sustainable success in New England, but it’s not one that will likely present any immediate problems for Buffalo. I think Maye, Polk, and Baker are home runs, and the Pats may have something in Wallace. That said, the class doesn’t make them a team that’s ready to compete for the AFC East crown this season.
Related: Bills may have stopped AFC East rival from landing Keon Coleman in 2024 NFL Draft
New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 11: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Round 3, Pick 65: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Round 4, Pick 134: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Round 5, Pick 171: QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
Round 5, Pick 173: RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Round 5, Pick 176: CB Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts (CFL)
Round 7, Pick 257: S Jaylen Key, Alabama
The third offensive tackle off the board in this year’s class, Penn State lineman Olu Fashanu doesn’t project as an immediate starter for the Jets; he’s instead expected to learn behind the recently-signed Tyron Smith for a year or two before ultimately taking over as New York’s blindside protector. He also provides reliable (and talented) immediate depth should an injury occur.
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley is a fun pick in round three. The stout wideout was ultra-productive for the Hilltoppers, catching 259 passes for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns throughout his four years in Bowling Green. He figures to be an immediate slot option for Aaron Rodgers between the uber-talented Garrett Wilson and the recently-signed Mike Williams.
New York got a bit creative on day three, selecting two running backs and a developmental quarterback. Braelon Allen is your typical sturdy Wisconsin running back who, at only 20 years old, is an intriguing prospect, and Isaiah Davis is a power-back with upside; it’s, however, difficult to get overly excited about either of them, as Breece Hall, a recent second-round pick who has shown tremendous ability when healthy, is entrenched in front of them on the depth chart. Jordan Travis is a fun developmental quarterback worth taking a swing at, but he’s undersized (6-foot, 200 pounds) and is currently rehabbing a season-ending leg injury. He’ll have the opportunity to learn behind Rodgers.
Qwan’tez Stiggers is an interesting story, a sturdy former CFL defensive back who has a real shot at the roster in New York. Jaylen Key projects as a special teamer.
Final Analysis: Fashanu will likely go down as New York’s best selection of this class, but he’s not a player Buffalo needs to worry about immediately. Corley is a fun player whom Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich will need to keep tabs on. Allen and Davis are interesting, but both are likely rotational pieces behind Hall. New York is very much relying on a veteran core for 2024, but this class has long-term potential.