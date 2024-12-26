Bills should sign 2-time Pro Bowler to upgrade pass-rush for playoffs
It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills could use more help on defense, and that's especially true when it comes to the pass-rush, which ranks 20th in the NFL in sacks.
However, adding an impact edge rusher is difficult in and of itself, and particularly at this late stage in the season. But, luckily for the Bills, there might be one they can add later this week.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are slated to waive veteran edge rusher Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/retired list on Thursday, which will send him to waivers on Friday.
But it's pretty much a certainty that Barrett won't be claimed, as he wouldn't be eligible to play the rest of the season if that happens, Schefter noted.
"The Miami Dolphins are waiving former Pro-Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett from the Reserve/Retired list today," Schefter wrote. "Barrett can play again this season if he clears waivers Friday. If another team claims him, then Barrett would be ineligible to play the rest of this season."
“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” Barrett’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”
With that stipulation, it would make no sense for another team to claim Barrett, which will allow him to hit the open market.
Barrett abruptly retired months after signing a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins. But Barrett decided to come out of retirement in November, although Miami did not activate him.
Barrett has earned two Pro Bowl nods and led the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2019. He also brings a wealth of experience with his pair of Super Bowl rings.
The 32-year-old saw a steep decline in his production in 2023, tallying just 4.5 sacks in 16 games. But even a diminished Barrett would provide an upgrade for the Bills.
The biggest potential roadblock for the Bills is the fact that they have just $1.1 million in cap space currently, per Over the Cap. But Barrett should garner a cheap, prorated salary that the Bills can squeeze in.
With the Bills having legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and a need along the edge, adding Barrett would be a no-brainer for head coach Sean McDermott's squad.