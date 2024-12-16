Buffalo Bills HC joins Bill Belichick with prestigious milestone
The Buffalo Bills came into this week's matchup against the Detroit Lions looking to prove a point. After falling to the Los Angeles Rams last week by a final score of 44-42, the Bills wanted to show that they could beat a legitimate Super Bowl contender on the road.
When all was said and done, Buffalo ended up defeating the Lions by a final score of 48-42.
Once again, the defense allowed too many points for comfort, but the offense bailed them out. Josh Allen and company put together another monster performance.
Sean McDermott, the Bills' head coach, also reached a huge personal milestone with the win.
He joined NFL legend Bill Belichick by becoming the fifth head coach in NFL history with five straight seasons with 11 or more wins.
The other coaches in addition to McDermott and Belichick to accomplish the feat are Tony Dungy, Tom Landry, and Andy Reid.
Accomplishing this major feat shows just how good McDermott has been in Buffalo. He isn't hyped up as much as some other coaches around the NFL, but he deserves a lot more recognition.
Now, McDermott and the Bills have one more major goal that they need to accomplish. They need to go on and win a Super Bowl.
Over the last few years, Buffalo has had chances to win a championship. They have simply come up short in the playoffs. This season, they're looking to break that playoff curse.
McDermott and the Bills seem to have a team capable of overcoming the playoff struggles that they have had. With Allen playing at an unreal level, Buffalo has to feel good about its chances.
That being said, the defense does need to play better. While the offense has been playing insanely well, the defense has back-to-back games giving up 40 points.
If the Bills can get their defense back playing at a high level and the offense keeps the pace it has been playing at, a deep run in the playoffs should follow.
Congratulations are in order to McDermott for his personal milestone. His coaching has helped lead Buffalo to so much success. Now, he just needs to win a ring.
