Full List of Bills' Current Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Though we have an actual NFL season to trek through before our next ‘Draft Season’ commences, it’s never too early to start prepping for next year’s NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft is currently slated to run from April 24–26, 2025, in balmy Green Bay, WI, with Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce, Missouri pass-catcher Luther Burden, and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter currently sticking out as some of the draft’s more interesting presumed prospects.
The Buffalo Bills have positioned themselves well for next year’s festivities, with general manager Brandon Beane already adding an extra high-value selection to his arsenal of picks. Buffalo currently owns eight selections in next year’s draft, among them, the Minnesota Vikings’ second-round pick; the Bills acquired the presumptive high day-two pick from the Houston Texans in early April in exchange for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
That particular selection has already changed hands several times, as Houston initially acquired it from the Vikings in the March trade that sent the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Minnesota. It’s now in the loving hands of Beane and company alongside seven other selections.
Here’s the current list of Buffalo’s confirmed picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:
1st Round Pick (Buffalo)
2nd Round Pick (Buffalo)
2nd Round Pick (Minnesota, via Houston)
3rd Round Pick (Buffalo)
4th Round Pick (Buffalo)
4th Round Pick (Chicago*)
6th Round Pick (Buffalo)
6th Round Pick (New York Giants)
Buffalo currently owns additional fourth and sixth-round selections, the former boasting an incredibly convoluted history that reads as a game of hot potato. The Bills initially sent depth offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears in early April, receiving a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 27-year-old. Buffalo would not use that selection, however, trading it back to the Bears on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s event.
Complicating matters further is the fact that Chicago potentially has access to two selections in next year’s fourth round—its own and that of the Pittsburgh Steelers, (potentially) acquiring the latter pick in the deal that sent quarterback Justin Fields to the Steel City. The Bears, on paper, acquired a 2025 sixth-round pick for Fields, but it could turn into a fourth-round pick if the quarterback plays on over 51% of his new team’s snaps. Whether Chicago has the opportunity to dictate which pick ultimately goes to Buffalo should it acquire Pittsburgh’s selection is undetermined, but given the confusion (and the fact that the Steelers also acquired Russell Wilson this offseason), just operate with the assumption that the Bills own Chicago’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Buffalo’s additional sixth-rounder comes via the New York Giants, acquiring the pick in a trade that sent edge defender Boogie Basham to the Big Apple last August. The Bills also included their own 2025 seventh-round pick in the deal. Buffalo also lacks its own (or any) fifth-round pick, including it in the aforementioned Diggs trade with the Texans.
Moving into the realm of hypotheticals, OverTheCap currently projects Buffalo to earn two compensatory draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft—a fourth-round selection to compensate for the offseason departure of wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and a fifth-round pick due to the departure of defensive end Leonard Floyd. Compensatory draft picks are generally awarded to teams that lose more compensatory free agents than they sign in free agency; the formula is convoluted and difficult to project, but as of the time of publication, Buffalo has signed only three players in the 2024 offseason who qualify as compensatory free agents while losing five.
This is why the team currently projects to receive two compensatory picks, which would increase its total number of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to 10. Don’t fall in love with these picks, however; if the Bills were to sign additional players who qualify as compensatory free agents, its number of projected compensatory draft picks would shrink.
It’s also important to note that you shouldn’t place too much stock in the projected rounds. Most prognosticators projected Buffalo to receive a compensatory third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to the 2023 offseason departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds; the NFL ultimately awarded it a fourth-round pick.
Putting compensatory pick confusion aside, just know that the Bills currently own eight picks in next year’s draft—and there’s potential for this number to grow. Never one to shy away from a trade-up, Beane should have plenty of capital to move around the board as he pleases next April.