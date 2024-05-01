Bills Earn Middling Mark in The Sporting News' 2024 NFL Draft Grades
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is better known amongst a contingent of the Western New York faithful as 'BBB,' an acronym of the 'Big Baller Beane' nickname that former Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White humorously bestowed upon him several years ago.
It’s an apt nickname with regard to the 2024 NFL Draft, according to one outlet, as The Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer has given BBB a “B” grade for his haul in this year's draft.
It was a productive, if not unspectacular draft for Beane and company, who entered the draft with a deep arsenal of picks (headlined by the 28th overall selection) and a bevy of needs after making significant alterations to the roster in the offseason. Buffalo moved on from longtime starters like wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, and the aforementioned White in the offseason, leaving the team in need of not only youth at several positions, but general bodies.
Beane generally addressed these needs, trading out of the first round entirely before ultimately selecting Florida State wideout Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall selection. He rounded out day two by taking Utah safety Cole Bishop and Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter—adding youth, depth, and term at positions of need—before grabbing Kentucky running back Ray Davis, Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Troy pass rusher Javon Solomon, Penn State offensive tackle Tylan Grable, Nittany Lion nickel defender Daequan Hardy, and English offensive tackle Travis Clayton on day three.
It was a completely justifiable draft haul that was absent the typical Beane headscratcher, but it just lacks that blue-chip prospect to truly propel it into ‘exceptional’ territory. Coleman, though an intriguing prospect, was considered by many a second-or-third-tier receiver in what was a deep wideout class. Few viewed Bishop or Carter as the best player at their respective position in this year’s draft. Players like Pran-Granger, Ulofoshio, Solomon, and Hardy—while well-rounded and valuable—all fit specialty roles (Pran-Granger is a center who does not project as a swing lineman. Ulofoshio offers defensive upside but perhaps best projects as a special teams contributor. Solomon is a designated late-down pass rusher. Hardy is a nickel corner).
The majority of Buffalo’s draft picks have legitimate paths to its 53-man roster, but most of them—sans Coleman and potentially Bishop—likely won’t be consistent playmakers for the team. This is largely the conclusion Iyer comes to in his assessment, noting that Buffalo's defensive picks (namely Solomon) are set up for success under head coach Sean McDermott.
“The Bills were methodical in addressing their key needs under GM Brandon Beane, but they chose not to be too aggressive in doing so,” he wrote. “They settled for Coleman as their future No. 1 of choice after trading back and helping the Chiefs. Bishop, Carter, and late-round steal Solomon can be maximized by defensive-minded Sean McDermott. Davis and Van Pran-Granger are good depth boosts for the running game.”
Buffalo's "B" grade was good for 19th in the league and third in the AFC East, besting only the Miami Dolphins in the division, who came in 27th with a "C." The New England Patriots and New York Jets came in 12th and 15th on Iyer's list, respectively, earning "A-" and "B+" marks.
To expand on the writer's love for Solomon, there are logical reasons to be optimistic about the Troy product. Though likely not an every-down player for Buffalo, he could provide some juice in a rotational role; he notched 16 sacks and 18 tackles for loss for the Trojans in the 2023 season.
Draft grades issued immediately following the event, while a fun exercise, are perhaps a bit premature, as we don’t truly know how these prospects are going to adapt to their new surroundings and the professional game. While we won’t have an accurate read on the quality of Buffalo’s 2024 NFL Draft class until several years from now, a “B,” for the time being, seems fair for BBB and the Bills.