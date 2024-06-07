Are we buying the Chase Claypool hype at Bills OTAs?
The Buffalo Bills have a bunch of new faces at One Bills Drive this summer, none more polarizing than former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
The 25-year-old has had an interesting start to his NFL career, to say the least. After an impressive rookie season where it looked like he was ready to become a star, things have taken a downward turn for the former Notre Dame receiver. There’s been a mix of off-the-field and effort issues, resulting in a measurable downturn in his production since his sophomore year.
Ever since he was traded from Pittsburgh to the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season, Claypool hasn’t put up over 150 receiving yards in a single season. There are justifiable causes for concern.
But all the reports out of Orchard Park since the start of OTAs show that Claypool has been excellent. According to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, Claypool has been the ‘most consistent’ receiver since the start of OTAs.
As mentioned above, Claypool hasn't been the most productive player since he left the Steel City, making his promising start in Western New York encouraging, if not a bit surprising. Should we be buying into the hype of Claypool?
Well, no.
It’s not difficult to look good against air, especially when you're an incredible athlete and have elite size at the receiver position. Claypool hasn't also generally been facing off against first-team defensive backs; no offense to anyone intended, but it's difficult to get too excited about a player when one of their OTA highlights is 'Mossing' Ja'Marcus Ingram. What could be more concerning is the fact that Claypool is the "most consistent" receiver on the Bills roster right now.
Everyone expected that there would be a dropoff in production in the pass-catcher unit since the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, but the fact that a player who only has less than 2,500 career scrimmage yards, just 15 career total touchdowns, and has been traded twice in their career is 'emerging' as a potential top weapon isn’t a promising start for the Bills' revamped receiving corps.
But that's the thing. It's June. Pads aren't even on yet. It's difficult to place too much stock into any hype until teams start playing, at least a facsimile, of real football at training camp and in the preseason.
While we’re not buying into the hype, it’s not impossible for Claypool to rediscover the form that he had in Pittsburgh. His doing so would bode well for the Bills, but this 'hot start' isn't necessarily indicative of a career renaissance.