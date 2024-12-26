Josh Allen has big cap ramifications over the next few weeks for the Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has contract escalators tied to his performance. These escalators can increase his earnings based on specific performance metrics, MVPs, playing time, or other statistical team advacements. This structure not only incentivizes exceptional play but also aligns Allen’s interests with the team’s success. These escalators can greatly alter the cap situation once earned.
Josh Allen has a total of 5M annualized incentives for his playing time and team performance. He can also earn up to 10M in salary escalators for next year. 2.5 million can already not be achieved by virtue of the Chiefs clinching the #1 seed with their win over the Texans.
Annual bonuses: 60% Regular Season Snaps + AFC Championship Win: $1M. 60% Regular Seasons Snaps + Super Bowl Win: $2.5M. NFL MVP: $1.5M
2025 Escalators: 60% Regular Season Snaps + 2024 #1 AFC Seed: $2.5M (can't earn). 60% Regular Season Snaps + 2024 AFC Championship Win: $2.5M. 60% Regular Seasons Snaps + 2024-25 Super Bowl Win: $5M - still available
All of these incentives earned will go against the Bills cap situation for the 2025 season. It can cost the Bills as much as 5m, affecting their financial future with free agents and who the team can re-sign this season. Allen can also earn up to 7.5M on his pay next year for his escalators, but he will almost assuredly get a new contract in March.