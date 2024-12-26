Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's MVP chances a top storyline against Jets
The Buffalo Bills have seen Josh Allen play at an insane level throughout most of the 2024 NFL season. While he is coming off of a tough outing last week and is dealing with some injury concerns, Allen is still the top front-runner to win the NFL MVP award.
After Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' huge blowout win on Christmas Day, Allen's lead for the coveted award has narrowed.
Allen is set to face off against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. He needs to come through with a big game in order to keep his lead in the MVP race.
While the Bills are looking to lock up the No. 2 seed, the MVP race is among the biggest storylines surrounding the team heading into this week's matchup.
Nick Wojton of BillsWire has named Allen's MVP trail as one of the top stories heading into Week 17 and he's right. He also noted that the MVP race has tightened this week.
"As it has been for weeks, many eyes will be on Bills quarterback Josh Allen as it pertains to the 2024 NFL MVP Award. After injury and weather held him back in Buffalo’s win over New England last week, Allen needs to have a good showing if he’s going to clinch that honor. Many believe Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson closed the gap a bit in the NFL’s other Christmas Day game."
Looking at the numbers for the two quarterbacks, it's tough to pick one of them. There is a chance that the NFL could end up having a rare co-MVP situation.
In 15 games this season, Allen has completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 514 yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
Jackson, on the other hand, has played in 16 games, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His rushing totals are 852 yards and four touchdowns.
Clearly, Allen needs to put together a strong performance this week.
Both players are very deserving of the award, which brings to question the co-MVP possibility. That being said, Allen can take a huge step toward the MVP award with a big game against a Jets team that has struggled mightily throughout the 2024 season.
