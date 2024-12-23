Josh Allen says we’re not revealing all of our plays given upcoming playoffs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an interesting answer when asked about the Bills offensive game plan against the New England Patriots.
"As an offense, it's how much are we wanting to show. Are we wanting to go extreme and show everything in our arsenal, there's a line that you got to toe, but at the end of the day you just want to go 1-0 each week and find a way to win against these guys".- Allen after the Patriots game
Boldly, Allen claims that the Bills' offense could be holding back its playbook to save certain calls and formations for more meaningful playoff games in January. It's conceivable to believe that given their place in the standings, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady could be using a vanilla type of offense. Allen has been known to turn on explosiveness during the playoffs as he has had some magical moments so far in January.
Former Bills quarterback and current analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick had this to say about Allen's quote:
"If this is the case, I would love to see Josh be intentional about throwing it to Amari every time it’s one on one to continue working on that in-game chemistry"- Fitzpatrick on Allen's comment
It's interesting to see what a respected former player had to say about the potential of holding back plays. The idea to give the ball to Amari Cooper could be a good one down the stretch for the Bills. He has only received two targets in the last two games while totaling one catch for 10 yards. Having him in prime form for January seems to be in the Bills' best interest.
The Bills have the 3 seed locked up after their win against the Patriots. They need the Kansas City Chiefs to lose both games down the stretch to have a shot at the 1 seed in the playoffs. For now, the team has to toe the line of staying healthy, and holding back plays, while still trying to chase the top seed in the AFC.