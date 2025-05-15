3 easiest non-AFC East games on Buffalo Bills' 2025 schedule
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, allowing Buffalo Bills fans to start making plans for the year. The Bills knew they would have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL; now, they just know when they will face each opponent.
Buffalo kicks off the season with one of their toughest matchups, taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. They also have the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 and the defending champs, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
RELATED: 4 toughest non-AFC East games on Bills' 2025 schedule
As for the "easier" opponents, let's take a look at the three most winnable games on the schedule — outside of the AFC East.
Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints
After taking on the Ravens in Week 1, the Bills have the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins the following two weeks. They get a long break after taking on Miami on Thursday Night Football, with the New Orleans Saints coming to Orchard Park in Week 4.
New Orleans is in the midst of a massive rebuild. They replaced head coach Dennis Allen with Kellen Moore and need a new quarterback after Derek Carr retired. Their options are limited with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough in the mix.
They'll still be getting things figured out in Week 4, making this a potential lopsided win for the home team.
Week 8 at Carolina Panthers
The Saints don't have a quarterback, but their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers do. Or at least they think they do.
Bryce Young played better down the stretch, but the Panthers were still just 4-5 in the final nine games. Sure, that was an improvement on their 1-7 start, but that's like saying getting a C on a test is better than an F. Sure, it's an improvement, but it's still not good.
Week 16 at Cleveland Browns
There's a saying in the NFL that says, "if you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none." The Cleveland Browns plan to see if that philosophy holds true if you have five quarterbacks.
Cleveland currently has Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel on their roster. The favorite to start might be Flacco, but Sanders could be taking over before long. Then again, they used a higher pick on Gabriel than they did Sanders.
Whatever they decide, it won't matter. This is not a good football team and the Bills should win this one easily.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —