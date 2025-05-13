Bills announce 5G network and founding partner for new Highmark Stadium
It seems like it wasn't that long ago that the Buffalo Bills' new stadium was nothing more than a big hole in the ground. With every update and addition to the new Highmark Stadium, we see just how close Bills fans are to experiencing Bills football in a brand-new, cutting-edge venue.
From heated canopies to the first seats being installed, a new fan experience is a little more than a year away. For fans, this coming 2025 season is becoming more and more surreal, as we begin to realize this will be the final year for the old Highmark stadium. So many fans have amazing memories in this stadium, but it's time for something new, something amazing and far more advanced.
The Bills announced another milestone in the development of the new Bills home, agreeing with Verizon to provide their state-of-the-art technology and wireless solutions. The deal also sets Verizon up as a Founding Partner, joining Ticketmaster in that premium tier.
Bills EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Pete Guelli, said, "Partnering with Verizon as the Official 5G Network and a Founding Partner for the new Highmark Stadium is a major step in enhancing the fan experience at every level."
Verizon's Atlantic North Market President, Chris Flood, "Bills fans are some of the most passionate in the league, and we're excited for the opportunity to bring them the power of Verizon 5G at the new Highmark Stadium to elevate their game-day experience like never before."
Flood further added, "From ultrafast connectivity to enhanced in-stadium features, our partnership with the Bills is all about delivering an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged every play of the game. Together, we're providing the technology that enhances every moment, both on and off the field, to deliver a next-level fan experience."
Verizon has been involved since the beginning of this project in helping with design to easily integrate Wi-Fi and connectivity into the new stadium. Said Flood, "That's what's been so great about this experience, to help build it from the beginning versus inheriting a structure that already exists and improving it from there."
