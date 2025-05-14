Bills' draft class may push multiple returning vets out of picture
General manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 NFL Draft with minimal roster holes that needed to be filled. The only glaring need was the cornerback position, where the No. 2 spot, opposite Christian Benford was wide open.
Having few needs is important to general managers, as it allows them to focus more on a "best player available" approach.
Some of these rookies could push returning vets for not just playing time, but potentially off the roster entirely. When we analyze the Bills' draft picks, we get a sense of which veteran players might be in trouble, based on who the Bills selected during the draft.
We can also get a sense of who is safe, based on who the Bills didn't select, or more appropriately, which positions were not addressed.
Our examination leads us to believe that these Bills players will have to fight for their spots...
DE A.J. Epenesa
The Bills selected Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 draft. He has struggled to live up to his high draft position, totaling only 21.5 sacks since entering the league. The last three seasons, his had at least six sacks, but the issue has always been his lack of consistency. A larger number of his career stats seem to come in bunches, and then he'll disappear for a few games.
The Bills spent another second-round pick this year on an edge-rusher, selecting Landon Jackson. The Bills roster is flooded with edge talent, with nine players currently on the roster, including free agent signings Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht. With the Bills returning Javon Solomon, a promising second-year player, and vet Greg Rousseau, you can see the spots on the Bills' 53-man roster filling up quickly.
DT DaQuan Jones
The Bills have nine defensive tackles on their 90-man roster. The Bills will likely designate four or five for their 53-man roster, and selected Deone Walker, from Kentucky, in the fourth round of the draft. They also announced that 2024 rookie DeWayne Carter will move to the 1-tech spot, and they have returning second-year player Zion Logue.
After the Giants released Casey Rogers, the Bills picked him up, adding to the defensive tackle mix. It's unknown if Rogers will be considered for the 1 or 3-tech roles, but the Bills probably won't keep more than three to play the spot, which could leave Jones on the outside.
Especially considering his contract and the potential savings if they release him. They will save $5.5 million on the salary cap if they release him after June 1.
CB Tre'Davious White / CB Dane Jackson
We will lump Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson together, since they play the same position and will feel the same pressures to perform for the same reasons. The Bills have a whopping 13 cornerbacks on this year's 90-man roster. The likely number for the 53-man roster is six, with only four being outside corners. The other two will be occupied by nickel corners, where Taron Johnson has one spot locked up, and rookie Jordan Hancock.
The other four spots are already down to three, with Christian Benford taking one, but with two more rookie picks in Max Hairston and Dorian Strong, it's unlikely either of them sees the practice squad. So, that leaves only one spot, including White and Jackson. One of them, or both, could end up released or on the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —