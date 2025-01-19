3 things the Buffalo Bills MUST do to beat the Baltimore Ravens this time around
The last time these two powerhouses met - September 2024 - the Ravens destroyed the Bills from the very first offensive play - a Derrick Henry 80 yard touchdown dash. The route was on.
How do the Bills make sure they come out on top when win or go home? Here are three keys that will tip the game in their favor.
1. Healthy on defense = "Spin the Wheel" play calling by Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott has all his toys. His defense is finally healthy and we've seen what the McDermott can do when the bullets are loaded, stymying offenses for the Chief and the Lions in big wins.
The Bills D disguises as well as anyone in the league and McDermott is highly unpredictable play caller - something legendary defensive mind - a man the Bills Mafia loves to hate - former Pats HC, Bill Belichik calls the "Spin The Wheel" approach.
You heard him, Sean - spin that wheel!
2. Reverse production of James Cook and Justice Hill
When the Ravens shellacked the Bills in September, Justice Hill had 6 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. By contrast, Cook had one catch for nine yards - on one target. Not good. Especially since the Ravens D is prone to giving up receiving yardage to RB's.
For the Bills to win 3rd Down on both sides of the ball - a key to winning the game -James Cook must see half a dozen targets and the Bills now-healthy linebackers need to cover down on Justice Hill.
3. Oliver and Jones must keep Lamar Jackson ON his spot.
Defensive line coaches often talk about moving a QB "off his spot". Most QB's aren't as good when running for their lives. But Lamar Jackson (like Josh Allen) gives DC's nightmares when he scrambles. So, duh, don't let him scramble. It’s not that Lamar is terrible from the pocket - far from it.
But that is where most of Jackson's interceptions have originated this season. Beyond that, it’s more about limiting the danger of a big play when he’s off his spot, running around like he’s in a video game, making people miss, and giving receivers time and space to get loose.
The key here is pressure from the Bills defensive tackles, Daquan Jones and Ed Oliver, a duo that have put the Bills defensive line in the Top 10 in pass-win-rate and run-stop-win-rate in 2024. They must get push up the middle, clogging up Lamar's pocket playground and allowing the rest of the defense to do its job.
Today's game is destined to be epic - all the usual suspects will be in play for winning the game: turnovers, running the ball, stopping the run. But if the Bills can put the pedal down the above, they have three sneaky keys to victory.
