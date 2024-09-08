Bills' All-Pro DB injured on disastrous first possession vs. Cardinals
The opening defensive possession of the season is one the Buffalo Bills would like to forget.
The visiting Arizona Cardinals drove the field, converting three third downs, including a five-yard touchdown pass by Kyler Murray on a scramble drill.
Adding injury to insult, All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson suffered an injury during the Cardinals' 70-yard touchdown march.
On a 3rd-and-6 from the Bills' 30-yard line, Murray quickly hit Greg Dortch over the middle in coverage for an eight-yard gain. Taylor Rapp and Terrel Bernard made the tackle. As the teams lined up for the next snap, Johnson dropped to a knee and an injury timeout ensued. He eventually walked off without assistance.
Johnson was seen testing the strength of his forearm on the sideline before eventually heading to the locker room.
Losing Johnson would be a serious blow to Buffalo's defense, which is already without All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano. He made a tackle on the first snap of the season, dropping running back James Conner after a three-yard gain. In 2023, Johnson totaled 98 tackles, eight pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.
CBS color commentator Ross Tucker called Johnson "arguably the best nickel back in the league."
The Bills announced that Johnson is questionable to return.
