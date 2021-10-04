Bills' Cole Beasley can't understand science behind booing fans

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Bills' Cole Beasley Missing Point Again on Booing Issue

The controversial wide receiver criticizes a vocal minority for ostensibly doing the same thing he does.
Author:
Publish date:

So Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has broken his Twitter silence yet again.

This latest time, it was to criticize a small minority of fans who booed him at Highmark Stadium during Buffalo's 40-0 romp over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

All of it has to do with the COVID-19 vaccines and Beasley's arguments for avoiding them.

Beasley Tweeted: "Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin.

OK, so let's get to the answers, one by one.

As for the first question, that wasn't a question. It was a thought that may well be true. So let's move on.

Where'd they go?

Answer: To Highmark Stadium, as always. According to the official game summary, the paid attendance was 68,087 of mostly working-class people, many of whom need financing options to pay for their season ticket and parking plans just for the right to see Beasley in person and break tables and all that other neat stuff. That's where.

What's more, only a small minority booed. We're guessing that it's around the same percentage of people who, like Beasley, choose to be unvaccinated and have been locked out of home games as a result of a clear and sensible policy.

Which brings up a delicious irony:

Somehow, it's OK for Beasley to be vocal about his reluctance to get the vaccine, but not OK for fans who pay good money to get in to be vocal about their disagreements with his thoughts and actions.

Also, it's probably a good bet that the ones booing him were not the same ones seeking autographs and photo bombs. But we don't have firm data to back that theory up.

Here's what we do have: Firm data to answer his final question about why vaxxed people need to be protected from the unvaxxed if the vaccines actually work.

Because the vaccines are more effective when more people people take them.

Large numbers of unvaccinanted people make variants more likely, according to scientists, including Dr. Christopher Martin of West Virginia University.

"Though the coronavirus does appear to be infecting vaccinated people as well in greater numbers than we expected, the unvaccinated are still far more likely to contract and spread the disease," Martin told Bloomberg News.

“Each of us remains at risk so long as there are large numbers of unvaccinated people anywhere in the world,” Martin says.

But Beasley chooses to reject all this, insisting instead that he doesn't get the vaccine because "I don't need it."

So when you add all this up, it makes perfect sense that Beasley doesn't understand the booes coming from such a small percentage of the Bills Mafia.

Because he doesn't understand a lot of other things.

Fortunately for the Bills, that doesn't carry over to his craft. Beasley understands defenses and what opponents try to do.

That will have to be enough for now.

But because of the more restrictive rules in place for unvaccinated players, Beasley is at a greater risk than his vaccinated teammates of missing games even if he never tests positive for the virus.

Then it might not be enough.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Bills WR Cole Beasley is one of the most outspoken critics of the NFL's COVID-19 policies.
News

Bills' Cole Beasley can't understand science behind booing fans

3 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Game Day

For Buffalo Bills, biggest regular-season game of coach Sean McDermott's career looms

22 hours ago
Bills running back Devin Singletary rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries against Houston.
Game Day

Buffalo Bills outclass Houston Texans with dominating defense

23 hours ago
Buffalo's Devin Singletary is ranked near the bottom of the league's starting running backs by NFL.com
News

Texans at Bills preview: Everything points to a Bills' blowout

Oct 2, 2021
LeSean McCoy enjoyed the most efficient season of his career in 2016 with the Bills.
News

Former Bill LeSean McCoy is leaving the NFL with impressive credentials

Oct 1, 2021
Bills center Mitch Morse and quarterback Josh Allen.
News

Bills working diligently to avoid trap game vs. Texans

Sep 30, 2021
Bills QB Josh Allen attempts to elude Washington's Daron Payne.
News

Bills' Josh Allen wins another POW award as team ponders what to do with Marquez Stevenson

Sep 29, 2021
Houston Texans coach David Culley.
News

In David Culley, Bills coach Sean McDermott is faced with another familiar foe

Sep 29, 2021