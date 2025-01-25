Sean McDermott reveals Bills veteran who's been invaluable as Cole Bishop's big-game confidence whisperer
Rookie safety Cole Bishop has some Taylor Rapp sized shoes to fill. Thankfully, the guy before Rapp, Pro-Bowler Micah Hyde, is back on the Bills and ready to drop some of that veteran wisdom and knowledge on the young player.
Discussing the impact of Hydes presence on Bishops preparation, McDermott was quick to respond, "That's big. Micah's been in these big games, three or four of them -- that experience alone [is valuable] plus when the coaches aren't around Micah's spending some time with Cole and...like anything else it's not being afraid to ask a question you don't want to ask or feel you've asked [a coach] enough, we've all experienced that growing up and just having someone [he] can confide in -- that certainly helps. (at 2:20 mark below)
Mcdermott is confident Bishop will be ready to go, “He’s a young player, but at the same time, he’s grown,” McDermott said on Friday, “He went through an injury at training camp. Missed a lot of time that set his growth back, or delayed it at least. Then he came back and he’s grown through each experience. Confident he’ll continue to do that.”
Hyde himself is also impressed with Bishop, “Since I’ve even been here, he’s taken great strides and not letting the same mistakes happen twice. That’s a big thing," Hyde said. “That’s something that I was always taught as a young guy: learn from your mistakes. ... I think that the sky’s the limit for him, for sure.”
More Buffalo Bills News:
