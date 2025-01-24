Eric Stonestreet gets real about Josh Allen, reveals his pick for Bills most overrated position group
Eric Stonestreet, one of the stars of popular TV series Modern Family, has been obsessed with the Kansas City Chiefs since childhood, and is a legit football fan. Knowledgable? Definitely. Stonestreet played football in high school and as he dropped tidbits about offense, defense and the organizational culture of NFL teams, it's clear he knows the game. Passionate? No question. The guy was dropping names of Chiefs players from decades ago, has a box suite at Arrowhead, and his anticipation of the AFC Championship matchup was palpable.
"Conversation is not happening"
Stonestreet was crystal clear about his tempermant while watching a game, "No one really talks to me...my fiance 'knows I dont' want to host a party...conversation is not something we're going to enjoy. ..during the game, no conversations...[except] football talk is permissable." Intense! Chiefs Kingdom is lucky to have you, E.
On Josh Allen
With a pretty good quarterback on his own team, Stonestreet don't hold back in complimenting Josh Allen, "I love Josh Allen. I said many times, if Patrick wasn't my quarterback, I'd want Josh Allen. I imagine Bills fans feel the same." Later on, in discussing how a great quarterback changes a team, Stonestreet wisely pointed out, "Think about how your 4th and 2's have changed from seven years ago to having Josh Allen. Fourth and two?! And I have Josh Allen - I'm not worried anymore!" Which is why the Bills, at 72.7%, have the 2nd highest fourth down conversion rate in the league.
Related Content: One thing Bills and other 3 teams in NFL playoffs have in common
How are the Chiefs winning this year?
"This if pure football...it is winning the one-on-one matchups when we have to, when we need to and...more than anything, functioning as unit on both sides of the ball. This year more than any, Kansas City has had to come together... as a team. Is it the most fun football to watch? No!" As Glab noted, the Chiefs scored more than 30 points twice this season - definitely not fun. The Bills on the other hand averaged 30.9 points per game. But 15-2 isn't bad, Stonestreet!
Stonestreet picks Bills most underrated position group
"Offensive linemen are the only position on the field where if you don't do your job...someone gets hurt." And that someone for the Bills would be Josh Allen. Would not be good. Which is why it was comforting to hear Stonestreet hail the job that the Bills offensive line has done all year. Yes, Eric played O-line himself so he may be biased but that doesn't make him wrong. The Bills big men began to get a little recognition toward the end of the season but it's hard for most fans to see past Josh Allen. Again, not the savvy Stonestreet.
Ravens or Bills?
Stonestreet shared his thoughts on potential AFC opponents for his Chiefs, "I kinda thought, going into the season, maybe the [Bills] had lost their window...was these last two yearsthe Bills chance to take over the AFC? It wasn' t until we faced each other that I thought, 'oh, the Bills are really good again. F---. Awesome." He added, "I'd rather play the Ravens but I'd rather beat [the Bills] - because of [our] great rivalry that's been cemented [over the last several years]."
We will find out Sunday, Mr. Stonestreet. At the very least, we hope no one talks to you during the game. As you said, "May the best team win!"