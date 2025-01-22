NFL Network analysts make surprising picks for Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
The experts at NFL Network have made their predictions for the Bills and Chiefs AFC championship game that might have some surprised at who they selected.
On Tuesday, 10 analysts from the network shared who they think will advance to the Super Bowl on the AFC side. All of them believe it will be a one possession game.
Colleen Wolfe predicted the biggest margin of victory as she has the Bills winning by eight points. Maurice Jones-Drew was the only one who picked overtime as he had the Chiefs winning by three points.
The results of the predictions were six of the 10 analysts have the Bills winning over the Chiefs. Here's who each analyst picked to win along with final scores:
Daniel Jeremiah: Bills 21-20
Colleen Wolfe: Bills 28-20
Adam Rank: Bills 29-22
Marcas Grant: Bills 23-20
Grant Gordon: Bills 23-20
Kevin Patra: Bills 27-25
Bucky Brooks: Chiefs 27-24
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs 26-23 (OT)
Nick Shook: Chiefs 25-23
Eric Edholm: Chiefs 24-23
ESPN’s matchup predictor also shared its prediction of the game that gave the Bills a 54.6% chance to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. BetMGM had Buffalo underdogs against Kansas City, with the Chiefs being a 1.5-point favorite.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a close game since both teams had the best AFC records, as the Chiefs finished with a 15-2 record while the Bills stood at 13-4. In their only meeting of the season, Buffalo got the best of Kansas City with a 30-21 win in Week 11 of the regular season.
One more win for Buffalo would lift the proverbial monkey off the Bills’ back to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades.
