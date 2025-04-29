Bills draw criticism from analyst for crucial mistake during 2025 NFL Draft
Going into the 2025 NFL draft, there was rightly speculation that the Buffalo Bills could target a wide receiver given the team's uncertain situation at the position.
Buffalo's current top trio of Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman have a few concerns, as Palmer is best suited as a depth piece and the jury is still out on Coleman. Despite all that, Buffalo didn't take a wide receiver until the seventh round when they drafted Maryland's Kaden Prather.
It goes without saying that a seventh-round pick at the position isn't going to move the needle. In fact, Prather will be lucky to simply make the roster, let alone have an impact.
Buffalo's lackluster approach at wide receiver in the draft drew some criticism from College Football News' Pete Fiutak, who wanted to see the Bills take care of the position earlier.
"It would've been a huge help to get a receiver before taking Kaden Prather in the seventh round," Fiutak wrote. "Chase Lundt was a nice value flier, too, but overall the offense was ignored."
After not adequately addressing wide receiver in the draft, the Bills are in the market for a veteran, as evidenced by their Monday visit with Cleveland Browns free agent and former New York Jets second-round pick, Elijah Moore.
"Elijah Moore is here. He's a guy we've spoken to a few times leading up to the draft and we just kind of put a pin in it, just like we did several other positions and said 'hey, let's wait until the draft and see where we're at, see if he's still interested," general manager Brandon Beane said on the One Bills Live show. "If we took a guy in the first or second round, he's probably not too interested. But we didn't and so, you know, we picked up those conversations over the weekend."
That visit did not end with a signing, though, and the Browns have since made a rare decision with Moore by slapping an unrestricted free-agent tender on him. That could complicate things, as now the Browns will be able to match any offer the Bills give Moore.
If you're expecting some kind of big splash from Buffalo at wide receiver moving forward, don't hold your breath. The Bills are sitting with just $3.4 million in cap space currently and will be shopping in the bargain bin for more help at the position.
