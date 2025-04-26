Bills finally draft WR at No. 240 overall: Intel on Maryland's Kaden Prather
There were some mock draft authors who projected the Buffalo Bills to select a wide receiver in the first round at the NFL Draft.
Instead of taking a pass-catcher at No. 30 overall, the Bills waited until their final selection on Saturday. With the No. 240 overall pick, which they acquired from the Chicago Bears on Friday evening, the Bills chose Maryland WR Kaden Prather.
The nearly 6-foot-4 Prather was the ninth prospect selected by Buffalo over three days in Green Bay. Only two others - Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes (No. 173 overall) and UConn RT Chase Lundt (No. 206 overall) - are offensive players.
Although unlikely a seventh-round rookie will win the job, the Bills have a WR spot open on the depth chart as aging veteran Amari Cooper remains a free agent.
Boundary WR Size
Prather, who officially measured at 6' 3.5" tall, has the preferred body type for an outside wide receiver. He weighs 204 pounds and runs a respectable 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, giving him the ability to stretch the field on the boundary.
Prather made 25 consecutive appearances (22 starts) for Maryland after transferring from West Virginia.
Roster Underdog
A lesser-known prospect, Prather garnered a priority free agent (PFA) draft grade from NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein.
Labeled as "not a natural pass-catcher in traffic," the Maryland product has reportedly struggled with tracking deep balls. Unless he surprises, Prather will be more of a developmental project as opposed to Week 1 rookie contributor.
