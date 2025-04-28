Bills set for free-agent visit with electric former second-round wide receiver
With the Buffalo Bills looking for more help at the wide receiver position, the team is reportedly set to meet with a former second-round pick of the New York Jets.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Bills are meeting with Cleveland Browns free-agent wide receiver Elijah Moore, who remains one of the more notable names on the open market. Schultz notes the visit will take place on Monday.
A former second-round pick of the Jets, Moore was traded to the Browns in 2023. Over the past two years in Cleveland, Moore has tallied 120 catches for 1,178 yards and three scores. In 2024, he posted 61 catches for 538 yards and one score, which is made more impressive by the fact that the Browns had a putrid quarterback situation.
In all, Moore has 200 catches for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons in the NFL.
Moore would offer a significant boost in the speed department for Buffalo's wide receivers room. Moore is a deep threat who can also rack up yards after the catch from the short-to-intermediate areas.
Joining the Bills would offer Moore the best quarterback situation he's ever had in his career, so it stands to reason he could break out in Buffalo. Moore could garner a role as the No. 4 wideout if signed. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer are Buffalo's current top three at the position.
According to Spotrac, Moore is projected to land a one-year, $4.5 million deal, but he could garner less than that at this late stage in free agency. He'd most definitely be worth a signing from Buffalo, a team that doesn't have a lot of funds to spare and could use more depth.
