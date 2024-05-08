Bills GM explains 2024 offseason strategy 'infusion of youth'
The Buffalo Bills shed some familiar faces over the offseason, but with that also went some talented players. Yet, General Manager Brandon Beane did not seem overly concerned with those lost, given his draft related comments as seen in the Buffalo Bills YouTube series - Embedded.
“This is an 'infusion of youth' off-season, and adding some leaders and some edgy dogs.”
Frankly, the team needed to add inexpensive youth to this roster, because the likes of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Stefon Diggs and Latavious Murray, who are now no longer on the team, were players all over the age of 30 years old. The Bills found ways to hopefully replace those players in the draft, selecting Keon Coleman, Cole Bishop, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and Ray Davis. Obviously, expecting these four inexperienced players to be equal replacements is a step too far. But the message is simple: there is a youth movement abound at One Bills Drive.
Buffalo also added leadership with the aforementioned Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who Beane highlighted, stating: ‘You’re talking about a guy who was a part of a two time national champion, multiyear captain, a super smart alpha dog, a leader of the group.’ Beane also drafted "Mr. Duke" DeWayne Carter who was the first three time captain at Duke.
What about the 'dogs' that Beane mentioned? Well, it seems like he was thinking about Van Pran Granger, plus newly added running back Ray Davis, commenting, "You love the energy, the edge he plays with, we talk about it all the time...“dogs”... and he embraces the physicality of the game. The physicality, the ‘dog’ is evident in the way Davis plays, he’s an aggressive, one-cut runner who is not afraid of contact down the field."
It’s also safe to say that newly drafted WR Coleman is one of the ‘edgy dogs’ Beane was looking for. His passion for the game during his combine interview was apparent and you can see for yourself in the Embedded video how engaged Coleman is about becoming a better player. Coleman's football IQ was also on display when he talked about studying with other position groups to learn other player's assignments on each play. Beane even mentioned that they needed to essentially kick him out of their Combine interview, since Coleman kept wanting to talk about football.
There is a changing of the guard in Buffalo; plenty of veterans may have exited in the offseason, a few of them captains and stalwarts of the recent successful regime. But, GM Brandon Beane is showing confidence that the front office drafted some solid leaders to step in as replacements.
