Colin Cowherd asks intriguing question regarding Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes
The offseason is here for most NFL teams. So you know that means the hypothetical train is rolling through.
Colin Cowherd released the latest episode of the ‘Colin Cowherd Podcast’ Wednesday to discuss the NFL after this past weekend’s conference championship games. Being joined by fellow FS1 analyst and notable Chiefs fan Nick Wright, Cowherd, of course, discussed how Kansas City knocked off Buffalo to advance to its fifth Super Bowl in six years as they pursue a record third straight title.
What has been circulating around the internet comes from a question that Cowherd posed to Wright: what if Andy Reid was coaching Allen and what if Sean McDermott was coaching Mahomes?
Of course, Wright stamps how Mahomes would still have more titles than Allen. But let’s take a step back for a second and really evaluate this.
There’s no question that if Allen got to work with Coach Reid, he’d be working with one of the greatest head coaches and offensive minds in NFL history. "Big Red" ranks fourth all-time in regular season wins (273), ranks second all-time in playoff wins (28), and he has historically orchestrated some of the best offensive production in NFL history. Over his stints with the Eagles and Chiefs, he has 15 seasons of ranking top 10 in passing yards in the league and 14 where his quarterbacks ranked top 10 in the league in passing touchdowns.
As much as McDermott has done for Allen and the Bills, it’d be interesting to see what Allen’s career arch could have been if he was under the guidance of an offensive-minded coach. Especially a QB whisperer like Reid. Alex Smith, Michael Vick, and Donovan McNabb all posted career-best numbers when playing under Coach Reid.
So what do you think he could do for Allen, who some like Cowherd believe is the most talented QB to ever do it.
Now if Mahomes got to play for McDermott, that's another intriguing piece in this all too. McDermott is a defensive-minded coach who has coached up five top-10 defenses in his tenure in Buffalo. And yes, while he has benefitted Allen and the QB has praised his head coach over the years, his effect on Mahomes would be interesting to see as compared to how Coach Reid has brought No. 15 along.
People forget how raw of a prospect Mahomes was coming out of Texas Tech. He got to sit and learn behind a Pro Bowler in Smith and got the tutlege of one of the greatest offensive head coaches ever. Allen, on the other hand, was thrown into the fire as a rookie. He had some bumps that came with his growing pains, but he was able to pan out in the end.
Maybe that tutelage Mahomes got would help Allen elevate even more. And maybe Mahomes' development would have been slowed by not having the likes of Reid and former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy early on in his development. Maybe that's how Allen would be able to supersede Mahomes as far as rings.
But again, this is hypothetical. The what-if game is a fun one, isn’t it?