Buffalo Bills urged to pursue star free agent wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills came up just short in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 32-29. Once again, the franchise has suffered heartbreak.
Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done except to try and attack the offseason aggressively and improve the roster.
Thankfully, the Bills are close. No one that watched the team all season long could say anything different. Buffalo is a piece or two away from finally capturing a trip to the Super Bowl and a chance at a championship.
With that being said, there are a few major needs that the Bills need to focus on this offseason.
Most of their needs come on the defensive side of the football. However, Buffalo could use another elite weapon for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
Amari Cooper was supposed to be that weapon when he was acquired ahead of the NFL trade deadline. He was unable to step up and become that player and is set to hit free agency.
An intriguing option has been suggested for the Bills.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has named Chris Godwin a piece that could help get Buffalo to the Super Bowl in 2025.
Godwin has been producing at an elite level over the last few years. He has been overshadowed by Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is more than capable of putting up No. 1 wide receiver numbers.
During the 2024 NFL season in just seven games, Godwin racked up 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He was on pace for a monstrous year.
Assuming he gets back to full health, Godwin would be a massive addition to an already dangerous offense. He would also take a lot of pressure off of Allen. Those are both things that the Bills need to bring in.
Quite a few teams are going to have interest in signing him this offseason, but Buffalo should be trying to work something out with him as well.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to put together a strong offseason, bring in more talent, and take the next step in 2025. That next step would include getting to the Super Bowl.
