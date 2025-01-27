James Cook's leaping touchdown marks Bills' dominant rushing attack, retake lead
The Buffalo Bills are built for short-yardage situations. They proved that during 12-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up over 7 minutes of clock in the third quarter of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The drive included a fourth-down conversion, a run by quarterback Josh Allen, that kept the pressure on the Chiefs' defense.
In the end, it was a fourth-down option play at the goal line fans will remember, as James Cook took a pitch from Allen, and stretched over two Chiefs defenders for the go-ahead touchdown.
It was Cook's second touchdown of the game, and the play we'll look at as the turning point for Buffalo.
Their powerful rushing attack took hold in the second half, and, with the Chiefs punting following Cook's touchdown, Buffalo was able to take control of the game.
There is ample conversation surrouding Allen's MVP bid, and rightfully so, but Cook is the straw that's stirring the drink for a Bills team that, at least at one point in the second half, appeared to be on pace to take a win over the two-time defending champion Chiefs.