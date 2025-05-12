Buffalo Bills predicted to be set up for 'special' final season at Highmark Stadium
This season will mark the end of an era in Buffalo as the city and organization look to open their 'new' Highmark Stadium in 2026.
The Buffalo Bills have been playing at the 'old' Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY since 1973 and while the stadium has seen four different names in the last fifty-two years, what it has not seen is a Bills' team win the Super Bowl. As the new Highmark Stadium is set to open in 2026, hopes are high that the 2025 squad is different.
After another heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott seemed very confident in the roster they had while looking to fill a couple holes and build depth. One NFL analyst, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, feels that the changes made — through the draft and free-agency — have resulted in a roster that could make this last season in Highmark Stadium quite special.
"They couldn’t play man coverage well enough when needed due to their cornerback depth? Check. They couldn’t stop the run at times throughout the season? Check. They couldn’t get to the quarterback quickly or consistently enough in the late stages of the year? Check — on both the edge and interior, " Buscaglia writes, "Their draft class and free-agent moves this offseason addressed major needs. Given all their moves and Josh Allen coming off the best season of his career in 2024, the table is set for what could be another special season in Orchard Park."
Key additions fall into three categories, starting with extending homegrown talent such as CB Christian Benford, EDGE man Gregory Rousseau, LB Terrel Bernard and WR Khalil Shakir. Next up Beane added 14 free agents including WR's Josh Palmer and Elijiah Moore, EDGE rusher Joey Bosa, and CB's Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson.
Then came the NFL draft where Beane and the Bills continued to snag talented players at positions of need with the likes of CB Maxwell Hairston with the 30th pick and the steal of EDGE rusher Landon Jackson in the 3rd round.
The Bills addressed the needs of a roster that already made it to the AFC championship game. Of course so did the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens and other AFC rivals. The Bills Mafia is no doubt hopeful that Josh Allen and the rest of the team will close out the decades at the old Highmark Stadium with that elusive Super Bowl win.
