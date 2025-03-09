Bills predicted to replace Von Miller with blockbuster trade for 6-time Pro Bowl superstar
With the Buffalo Bills once again falling short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl in 2024, fans are hoping to see a major splash this offseason that moves the team forward.
That could prove to be difficult to do, though, thanks to the Bills having limited funds to spend, but the team has begun clearing cap space after reportedly cutting Von Miller on Sunday.
Cutting Miller comes with one problem, though: Buffalo needs to replace him. Granted, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are solid pass-rushers, but the Bills should be aiming higher with their Super Bowl aspirations.
In a recent article predicting one offseason move for each team, Jarrett Bailey of Touchdown Wire sees the Bills shooting for the stars and pulling off a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.
"Wow, how original - someone predicting the Bills will trade for Myles Garrett," Bailey wrote. "Yes, I know, but man if any team makes sense to send a king’s ransom of the finest blue cheese and broken tables this side of the Mississippi to the Browns, it’s Buffalo. For starters, they don’t draft well in the early portions of the draft and won’t miss the pair of first round picks and likely a second-round pick that it would take to land the former Defensive Player of the Year. On top of that, what else do they need outside of a dominant pass rusher? With Dion Dawkins flat out saying he wants Garrett to come to Buffalo, this feels like too much smoke for there to be no fire."
The idea that Garrett could be traded became a reality recently when he took to social media and publicly demanded a trade. The Browns have stuck to their stance that they aren't trading him, but trying to cling to Garrett and hoping he changes his mind appears to be an exercise in futility at this point.
It goes without saying how massive of an addition Garrett would be for the Bills. The six-time Pro Bowler is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL and would provide a huge upgrade over Miller while also taking Buffalo's defense to another level.
Squeezing Garrett's contract in will not be easy, but there are ways to get it done and based on a report that the Bills "will put in a bid" for Garrett, Buffalo clearly thinks it's possible, also.
Before the Bills can worry about the salary cap ramifications, the team has to come up with a trade package. An offer for Garrett will start with a first-round pick and could include another Day 2 pick. Buffalo has its first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders in 2025, giving the team the capital it needs to acquire Garrett.
In a loaded AFC that is getting tougher to navigate by the day, the Bills need to improve their pass-rush. Acquiring Garrett would instantly check that box.
