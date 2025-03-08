Bills Central

Bills reportedly have serious competition for potential $90+ million WR

The Buffalo Bills will face multiple challenges while pursuing a potential trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ralph Ventre

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54)
November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Much like every team in the National Football League, the Buffalo Bills could use a physical, downfield receiving threat in the prime of his career.

With the Bills potentially in the market for a difference-maker WR1 this offseason, news of DK Metcalf's trade request has naturally stoked excitement throughout Bills Mafia.

Metcalf has recorded at least 900 yards receiving in every one of his six NFL seasons to date. He won't turn 28 years old until December and has made no fewer than 15 starts in any season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 48 TD receptions over 97 games.

CBS Sports estimated that the cost for a Metcalf trade-and-sign will be "2025 first-round pick, contract extension of $93 million over three years." Multiple projections have Metcalf commanding $30+ million per year.

Despite any cap challenges, the Bills are a likely player in the sweepstakes that is expected to unfold as the Seahawks are reportedly willing to honor the receiver's request and they've already dealt away quarterback Geno Smith. Sports Illustrated colleague Mike Kadlick lists Buffalo amongst the "Top Five DK Metcalf Landing Spots Following Trade Request."

DK Metcalf (14) TD
Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) dives for the end zone for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) and cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Bills will apparently contend with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers for Metcalf's services. With former Seattle head coach Pete Carroll now leading the Raiders, Las Vegas may have become the front runner.

RELATED: Bills' punter becomes first salary cap casualty with more cuts likely

"According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Metcalf prefers to land with a contender in a trade. After coming up just three points shy of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994, the Buffalo Bills are exactly that," said Kadlick in his analysis of the Bills' potential to land the 6-foot-4 Metcalf.

Buffalo is coming off its fifth consecutive AFC East division crown and sixth straight double-digit win season.

"The Bills' offense—led by NFL MVP Josh Allen—scored the second-most points last season (30.9 per game), second to only the Detroit Lions. The most impressive part? They did so without a wide receiver eclipsing 1,000 yards and with veteran Mack Hollins leading them in touchdown receptions. You want to talk about getting over the hump? Metcalf would bring a truly different, coverage-dictating element to the Buffalo offense that would immediately put them at or near the top of Super Bowl favorites in 2025," said Kadlick.

DK Metcalf RAC
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) is stopped by the Los Angeles Rams defense after a complete pass in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News