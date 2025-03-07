Bills Central

Bills lock up second piece from fabulous 2022 draft class for long term

The Buffalo Bills signed a second core player to a four-year contract extension on Friday ahead of the new league year

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard and teammates celebrate his fumble recovery during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard and teammates celebrate his fumble recovery during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

First, it was fifth-round wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Today, it's third-round linebacker Terrel Bernard.

The Buffalo Bills appear on a mission to extend the contracts of the multiple 2022 draftees who have become foundational pieces. The Bills awarded Bernard a four-year contract worth $50 million with $25.2 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.

Bernard, who will turn 26 years old in May, served as the Bills' defensive captain this past season. The linebacker and quarterback Josh Allen were the team's lone captains in 2024.

Despite missing time due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, Bernard broke the 100-tackle barrier for the second year in a row. He made 13 starts as the defense's green dot communicator.

Terrel Bernard tackle
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bernard and former All-Pro Matt Milano give the Bills a dynamic, battle-tested linebackers duo at the center of the defense. His signing leaves three more decisions for general manager Brandon Beane to make this offseason, two are 2022 draftees.

RELATED: Bills' punter becomes first salary cap casualty with more cuts likely

Running back James Cook and cornerback Christian Benford are heading into the final season of their rookie contracts. The former has been outspoken about a new lucrative deal this offseason.

Spotrac projects Cook's average annual value at $10+ million while a cornerback of Benford's caliber may be able to secure something in the $20-25 million range.

cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard and linebacker Matt Milano
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford , Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano during first half action / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News