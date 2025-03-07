Bills lock up second piece from fabulous 2022 draft class for long term
First, it was fifth-round wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Today, it's third-round linebacker Terrel Bernard.
The Buffalo Bills appear on a mission to extend the contracts of the multiple 2022 draftees who have become foundational pieces. The Bills awarded Bernard a four-year contract worth $50 million with $25.2 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.
Bernard, who will turn 26 years old in May, served as the Bills' defensive captain this past season. The linebacker and quarterback Josh Allen were the team's lone captains in 2024.
Despite missing time due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, Bernard broke the 100-tackle barrier for the second year in a row. He made 13 starts as the defense's green dot communicator.
Bernard and former All-Pro Matt Milano give the Bills a dynamic, battle-tested linebackers duo at the center of the defense. His signing leaves three more decisions for general manager Brandon Beane to make this offseason, two are 2022 draftees.
Running back James Cook and cornerback Christian Benford are heading into the final season of their rookie contracts. The former has been outspoken about a new lucrative deal this offseason.
Spotrac projects Cook's average annual value at $10+ million while a cornerback of Benford's caliber may be able to secure something in the $20-25 million range.
