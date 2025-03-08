NFL analyst's projection has Von Miller leaving Bills for NFC South
As it stands only days before the start of the NFL's new calendar year, the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller will take one of two avenues that will result in the team clearing significant salary cap space.
Either the Bills and Miller agree on a significant pay cut for the 2025 season or the team releases the veteran to create a noticeable cap savings. Miller publicly proclaimed that he wants to play one more season and wants to do it in Buffalo.
Miller, who will turn 36 years old on March 26, finally showed burst again this past season after a 2022 torn ACL temporarily derailed his Bills' tenure. He logged 6.0 sacks over 13 games and produced a league-high 25.5 percent pressure rate from Week 13 through Buffalo's wildcard win.
It seems feasible for Miller, a future Hall-of-Famer in the twilight of his career, to return as a veteran pass rush specialist on a reduced salary, but it's far from a guarantee.
Pro Football & Sports Network's Sterling Xie has Miller leaving the Bills for an NFC South team. "Forecasting One Addition for All 32 Teams," Xie identified the Super Bowl 50 MVP as a fit for the Atlanta Falcons.
RELATED: Bills reportedly have serious competition for potential $90+ million WR
"He’s not a free agent, but Von Miller is a strong cut candidate this offseason. The Bills can save $8.4 million in cap space by releasing Miller and avoiding his $23.8 million cap figure. Given that Buffalo is more than $10 million over the cap, that feels like a necessary move for the Bills," said Xie. "Even as just a situational pass rusher at this point, Miller would be a meaningful boost to Atlanta’s defense."
In the PFSN piece, the Bills landed Washington Commanders' DT Jonathan Allen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —