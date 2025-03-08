Bills Central

NFL analyst's projection has Von Miller leaving Bills for NFC South

If the Buffalo Bills cut ties with Von Miller, one analyst sees the future Hall-of-Famer landing in a different conference.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) rushes the quarterback in the third quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Denver Broncos
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) rushes the quarterback in the third quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Denver Broncos / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
As it stands only days before the start of the NFL's new calendar year, the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller will take one of two avenues that will result in the team clearing significant salary cap space.

Either the Bills and Miller agree on a significant pay cut for the 2025 season or the team releases the veteran to create a noticeable cap savings. Miller publicly proclaimed that he wants to play one more season and wants to do it in Buffalo.

Miller, who will turn 36 years old on March 26, finally showed burst again this past season after a 2022 torn ACL temporarily derailed his Bills' tenure. He logged 6.0 sacks over 13 games and produced a league-high 25.5 percent pressure rate from Week 13 through Buffalo's wildcard win.

It seems feasible for Miller, a future Hall-of-Famer in the twilight of his career, to return as a veteran pass rush specialist on a reduced salary, but it's far from a guarantee.

Von Miller
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the third quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Pro Football & Sports Network's Sterling Xie has Miller leaving the Bills for an NFC South team. "Forecasting One Addition for All 32 Teams," Xie identified the Super Bowl 50 MVP as a fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

"He’s not a free agent, but Von Miller is a strong cut candidate this offseason. The Bills can save $8.4 million in cap space by releasing Miller and avoiding his $23.8 million cap figure. Given that Buffalo is more than $10 million over the cap, that feels like a necessary move for the Bills," said Xie. "Even as just a situational pass rusher at this point, Miller would be a meaningful boost to Atlanta’s defense."

In the PFSN piece, the Bills landed Washington Commanders' DT Jonathan Allen.

Von Miller picks up a fumble
Buffalo Bills Von Miller picks up a fumble and runs towards the end zone during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

