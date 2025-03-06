Chargers cut Joey Bosa, will Bills show interest in former franchise DE?
The Buffalo Bills need a boost at edge rusher, and a five-time Pro Bowl selection has hit the free agent market early.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced defensive end Joey Bosa's release on Wednesday, immediately making the 29-year-old eligible to sign with another team. Bosa, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, is certainly an appealing option for an organization looking to bolster its pass rush, but there are definitely a few red flags.
As appetizing as a potential Bosa addition sounds, there are three reasons why Bills' general manager Brandon Beane may be better off looking elsewhere, even if the Cleveland Browns refuse to shop Myles Garrett.
When healthy, a prime Bosa has proven to be a real difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. He exceeded 10.0 sacks in four of his first six seasons. Unfortunately, Bosa's availability has been inconsistent at best over the past three years. He missed three games in 2024, eight games in 2023 and 12 games in 2022.
In addition to the durability factor, it's telling that the Chargers decided to part ways with a former franchise player. While reportedly saving the team more than $25 million of salary cap space, Bosa's release is a likely sign that he's no longer capable of being "the guy."
Although kicking the tires on Bosa may seem worthwhile, it can't happen at a high price, especially for the cap-strapped Bills. Top edge rushers command no less than $20 million per year, but it's unclear if Boss can still claim to be a top-tier commodity. If history is any indication, Beane will keep a close eye on the market.
