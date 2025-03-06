Bills Central

Chargers cut Joey Bosa, will Bills show interest in former franchise DE?

The Buffalo Bills are said to be on the lookout for defensive ends, and a former Top 3 draft pick is now available to Brandon Beane and Co.

Ralph Ventre

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills need a boost at edge rusher, and a five-time Pro Bowl selection has hit the free agent market early.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced defensive end Joey Bosa's release on Wednesday, immediately making the 29-year-old eligible to sign with another team. Bosa, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, is certainly an appealing option for an organization looking to bolster its pass rush, but there are definitely a few red flags.

As appetizing as a potential Bosa addition sounds, there are three reasons why Bills' general manager Brandon Beane may be better off looking elsewhere, even if the Cleveland Browns refuse to shop Myles Garrett.

When healthy, a prime Bosa has proven to be a real difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. He exceeded 10.0 sacks in four of his first six seasons. Unfortunately, Bosa's availability has been inconsistent at best over the past three years. He missed three games in 2024, eight games in 2023 and 12 games in 2022.

Joey Bosa at Pro Bowl Games
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers runs in the relay race during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to the durability factor, it's telling that the Chargers decided to part ways with a former franchise player. While reportedly saving the team more than $25 million of salary cap space, Bosa's release is a likely sign that he's no longer capable of being "the guy."

Although kicking the tires on Bosa may seem worthwhile, it can't happen at a high price, especially for the cap-strapped Bills. Top edge rushers command no less than $20 million per year, but it's unclear if Boss can still claim to be a top-tier commodity. If history is any indication, Beane will keep a close eye on the market.

Joey Bosa
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Chargers Joey Bosa. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

