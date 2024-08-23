Beane, Babich and Buffalo Joe brace for difficult decisions ahead of NFL cut day
It's not the final preseason game that does it. It's the aftermath that is enough to stress out even the most-seasoned NFL coaches and talent evaluators.
The Buffalo Bills will have multiple tough personnel decisions to make following their August 24 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. General manager Brandon Beane and Co. will have to whittle the 90-man roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
"I can't sit here and say I know what the 53 is. That's not accurate. There's still some things to be settled separate of injury. I'll huddle up with our medical people after this game. We'll run through where everyone's at and make sure that we have the right team ready for Arizona Week 1," said Beane during a Friday appearance on One Bills Live.
With All-Pro starter Matt Milano out due to injury and reserve Nicholas Morrow having been unavailable for much of training camp, Buffalo will likely keep a linebacker who may not have been in the initial plans. The fortunate party may wind up being local product Joe Andreessen, who has been nicknamed "Buffalo Joe" by quarterback Josh Allen.
The Lancaster High School product was all over the field during the Bills' August 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This Saturday, Andreessen, who signed after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, has another opportunity to prove he belongs.
"These coaches, it's their jobs, it's their livelihood, too, on the line. So, it's hard to put a guy out there they don't trust, they don't rely on," said Andreessen, who is aiming to show great reliability.
RELATED: 'Fearless' Joe Andreessen impresses Bills' teammates on both sides of ball
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich isn't looking forward to the postgame decision-making process that could result in releasing a capable player like Andreessen.
"In the end, our job is to do what's best for the organization. We care for all these guys, but there is a business side of things," said Babich. "I'll be honest, it sucks, it sucks, when you get to those moments in our calendar where you have to part with people. It's never easy. You build relationships with these guys. Just that whole aspect of the thing, not one coach in this building will tell you they enjoy that."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —