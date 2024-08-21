NFL writer circles Bills rookie RB as a 'preseason winner'
The Buffalo faithful has a documented history of adoring ‘blue-collar’ players who play with physicality and passion, who proudly display their heart on their sleeve and take pride in representing the city on a national scale. Historically a hard-working region, Western New Yorkers generally take to players who epitomize the regional psyche with their play; with this in mind, it’s only natural that Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ray Davis is fast becoming a fan-favorite.
The Bills selected the stout 5-foot-8 power rusher in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping his physical style would complement that of the agile reigning Pro Bowler James Cook. The 24-year-old was an incredibly productive college player, picking up 4,388 scrimmage yards and 41 total scores throughout parts of five collegiate seasons. He flashed throughout training camp (despite some ball security issues) and looked solid in Buffalo’s preseason opener, showing solid receiving ability and vision despite poor offensive line play.
His stat line more accurately reflected his play in the Bills’ preseason Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he picked up 58 yards on eight carries. He showcased great burst, vision, and physicality, his best run being a 19-yard rush in the third quarter in which found a hole, attacked it, and fought through contact to pick up a nice chunk of yards. It was an encouraging performance that suggests that Davis is capable of being Cook’s primary complementary back immediately, a potentially significant role for a day-three draft pick.
National pundits are taking notice of Davis’ strong preseason; in a recent article highlighting one rookie “winner” at each position through the preseason thus far, Cory Kinnan of NFL Draft on SI highlighted Davis, suggesting that he could be in for a big role in his debut year.
“The Buffalo Bills drafted a grinder,” Kinnan wrote. “Ray Davis is known for his ability to tough out yards and be physical in pass protection. And in the preseason, Davis is coming off of a game where he averaged five yards after contact with four missed tackles forced on eight carries. He's also caught three passes out of the backfield as well. On a team that cycles through running backs rapidly, Davis has the chance to become a fan favorite among the Buffalo faithful.”
Davis’ strong preseason may already be over; the team plans to hold its starters out of its preseason finale this weekend, and though Davis is not a starter, he does figure to have a prominent offensive role, something that could prompt Buffalo to keep him on the sideline. Getting the rookie additional reps wouldn’t be a bad thing, but with the injury bug already biting the Bills with particular fervor, one could forgive the team for wanting to hedge their bets and enter the regular season with as many healthy players as possible. In either event, the Buffalo faithful will have the opportunity to watch Davis make his regular season debut when the Bills host the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.
