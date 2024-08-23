Bills' two injured safeties on upward trend as training camp nears close
How involved they'll be remains to be seen, but the Buffalo Bills' two offseason safety additions are trending toward being available for Week 1.
Second-round rookie Cole Bishop and veteran free-agent pickup Mike Edwards are both attempting to find their way in a new defensive system despite losing significant time due to injury. While the Bills are easing both players back into the daily practice routine, there's also a sense of urgency for learning the defensive calls and gaining comfort within the scheme.
Bishop, who had been out since the start of the month with a shoulder issue, returned to Bills practice on August 20 while wearing a red non-contact jersey.
"I'm just kind of trusting the trainers. What they tell me to do, I'm gonna do. I'm eager to get back as soon I can, so as soon as I'm cleared to do certain things, I'm ready to go with it," said Bishop.
One day later, Edwards was back participating in practice for the first time since the first week of training camp when he pulled his hamstring.
"It felt great. I told them I haven't put shoulder pads on since Super Bowl. It's been a long time. Definitely glad to put the pads back on and be out there with my boys," said Edwards.
Signing with the Bills after helping the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl LVIII title, Edwards missed the majority of OTAs due to a shoulder injury. Although he hasn't been physically active on the field, the 2019 third-round draft pick has been studying from the sideline and helping the rookie Bishop along the way.
RELATED: Sean McDermott provides encouraging injury update ahead of preseason finale
"We stay on top of it. Me being in the league six years, trying to take him under my wing a little bit. We learn defense together. This my first year, this his first year in the system.
It's not good that we're both out, but good that me and him being together and just helping each other out mentally," said Edwards.
With veteran returnee Taylor Rapp seemingly locked into one starting safety spot, the Bills are hoping either Bishop and/or Edwards are out there with him in Week 1.
