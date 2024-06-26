Buffalo Bills left out of 2024 ESPY Award nominations
ESPN released the nominees for its annual ESPY Awards Wednesday morning, and what the list has in star power, it lacks in Buffalo Bills representation.
No Bills players or moments have been nominated for an ESPY this year. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (justifiably) serves as the NFL’s representative in the “Best Athlete” category, and he’s also one of two passers nominated for the “Best NFL Player” award (the other nominees are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett).
One could make an argument that Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is a reasonable candidate for either of these awards, but it’s difficult to say that he should’ve been nominated over either the reigning Super Bowl or NFL MVP. Arguments could be had about Allen’s talent and ability compared to Mahomes and Jackson, but in terms of an awards show, it makes sense to opt for the players who have recently won major awards.
The Bills were involved in what was perhaps the most memorable and emotional moment of last year’s ESPYs, as safety Damar Hamlin presented the team’s training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The staff saved the defensive back’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL season.
This year's ESPY Awards will take place on July 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. You can check out the full list of the 2024 ESPY nominees by clicking here.
