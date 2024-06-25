Dallas Cowboys 2024 fantasy football preview
Folks, we have almost made it. The start of the Dallas Cowboys season is just a few months away. But something that is almost as important will be here soon, too: your fantasy football draft.
Summers will be spent looking at how your potential fantasy roster will play out. While you're wondering what food will be consumed during your draft, it would also be a good idea to start planning when you should take players in the draft from your own Cowboys.
Here is your complete guide on when to select some of Dallas' top players and some hidden gems.
CeeDee Lamb WR
No matter what type of league you're in this Fall, CeeDee Lamb is a no-brainer for your first selection if you decide to go wide receiver.
According to ESPN Fantasy, Lamb is the number-one ranked receiver in the entire league. It seems that everyone around the league is expecting Lamb to take an even bigger leap in his career. This is bad news for any Cowboys haters out there.
Dak Prescott QB
Regardless of what the Cowboys should do regarding the contract of Dak Prescott, it is easy to see that Prescott is a great fantasy quarterback.
ESPN currently has him ranked 8th in the pre-season fantasy rankings, which is a great spot to maybe steal him. I am one who likes to stock up on receivers and running backs.
However, one guy always takes a quarterback early, and the rest of the league follows suit. Prescott could go higher than expected, but that fourth round seems like a perfect place to land him.
Jake Ferguson TE
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had a breakout season in his second year. This is why many fantasy experts believe that Ferguson is a top-ten talent for fantasy tight ends. It is no secret that the Cowboys will be a pass-heavy offense once again. So, going with Ferguson as a potential TE 1 is a possibility in a deeper league.
However, Ferguson could be an absolute steal as a TE 2, no matter the size of the league.
Cowboys Defense
Picture this: it is a Sunday night; the Sunday scaries are kicking in. You check your fantasy matchup, and you're down 20. It seems like darkness is here to consume you, and then suddenly, you realize you have the Cowboy's defense.
Long story short, they cause chaos all night, saving you from the jaws of defeat to squeak out a victory over Brian from accounting. The Dallas defense is capable of leading your fantasy team for many weeks. Especially since they have the opportunity to play Washington and the Giants twice. The Cowboys' defense will not be on draft boards long.
Hidden Gems
Ezekiel Elliot
The Cowboys have a massive question when it comes to the stability of their backfield. However, this off-season, the franchise brought back an old friend, Ezekiel Elliot. While some are already writing Elliot off. Others believe 'Zeke' still has enough in the tank to produce for your fantasy team.
Elliot rushed for 642 yards last season and 3 touchdowns for the New England Patriots. Only time will tell if Elliot can make it look like 2018 once again in Dallas.
Rico Dowdle
When it comes to hidden gems in your fantasy league from the Dallas Cowboys, the running back position is an easy target. With so much uncertainty about who will have the most carries, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a closer look at Rico Dowdle.
Dowdle only carried the ball 89 times last season, but his workload will inevitably be more significant this season. Stay updated with how the preseason pans out before potentially selecting Dowdle with one of your later selections.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —